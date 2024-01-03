Kuehne+Nagel Pioneers Book & Claim Insetting Solution for Electric Vehicles

In a pioneering move within the logistics sector, Kuehne+Nagel has launched a unique Book & Claim insetting solution for electric vehicles (EVs). This innovative system enables customers to claim the carbon reductions associated with electric trucks, even in instances when their goods cannot be physically transported by these vehicles.

Overcoming Challenges in EV Adoption

The Book & Claim solution has been devised to address some of the hurdles that limit the widespread use of electric trucks, including inadequate charging infrastructure and restricted driving range and payload. By using this system, customers can effectively sidestep these challenges and contribute to the electrification of the road freight sector.

A Strategic Commitment to Decarbonization

Kuehne+Nagel’s introduction of the Book & Claim solution is a part of the company’s strategic commitment to decarbonization and is aligned with its Roadmap 2026 Living ESG cornerstone. Previously, the company had launched a similar insetting solution for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), reinforcing its commitment to sustainable logistics.

Collaboration and Validation

As part of the launch, Kuehne+Nagel has worked alongside external stakeholders to test and validate the new electric vehicle solution. Hansjörg Rodi, a member of the company’s Management Board, emphasizes the importance of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in reducing emissions in road freight. He sees the Book & Claim system as a significant stride toward making low-emission solutions scalable and economically viable for customers.