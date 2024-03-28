KT&G Appoints Bang Kyung-man as CEO, Vows to Enhance Corporate Valuation and Shareholder Returns

Amidst a pivotal leadership change, KT&G Corp., South Korea's leading cigarette manufacturer, has ushered in a new era under the guidance of Bang Kyung-man. Following shareholder approval at the annual meeting, Bang's ascent to the CEO position promises a strategic overhaul aimed at amplifying the company's market value and enriching shareholder dividends.

Strategic Vision for Growth

Bang Kyung-man, with a legacy of service since 1998 at KT&G, articulated a clear roadmap for the company's future during his inaugural address. Prioritizing expansion in international tobacco sales, e-cigarettes, and health food sectors, Bang's strategy is not just about growth but sharing the bounty with stakeholders. "Our objective is to ensure KT&G's growth trajectory is reflected in our valuation and to foster a robust trust ecosystem with our shareholders and beyond," Bang remarked, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive and transparent corporate culture.

Shareholders' Vote of Confidence

The appointment witnessed a significant turnout, with Bang securing 84.09 million votes in his favor. In parallel, the shareholders' meeting also saw the election of former judge Sohn Dong-hwan as a new board member, amassing 56.6 million votes. Despite the Industrial Bank of Korea's (IBK) initial reservations about Bang, citing concerns over profitability and governance, the National Pension Fund (NPF) backed both Bang and Sohn, underscoring a vote of confidence in the new leadership's potential to steer KT&G towards sustainable growth.

Contemplating the Future

With Bang Kyung-man at the helm, KT&G is poised at the cusp of a transformative journey. The commitment to enhance corporate valuation and shareholder returns is not merely a strategic move but a pledge to transparency and growth. As KT&G navigates through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, the industry and stakeholders alike watch keenly, anticipating the impact of this leadership change on the company's trajectory and the broader market dynamics.