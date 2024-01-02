en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Embarks on a New Journey; Venus Pipes and Tubes Set for IPO

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Embarks on a New Journey; Venus Pipes and Tubes Set for IPO

In a remarkable business transformation, Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL), under the adept stewardship of J Rafiq Ahmed, has successfully navigated out of its financial straits and ventured into uncharted territories. Once encumbered with debt, KICL has strategically diversified its business operations and entered novel markets, notably including the drone development sector and the footwear industry.

Strategic Diversification Marks a New Era for KICL

This significant pivot in KICL’s business approach aims to tap into new markets and opportunities, extending beyond its traditional operations. This strategic shift, thus, marks a new era for KICL, demonstrating how leadership and astute business decisions can reshape the health and trajectory of a corporation.

Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO Earmarks a Noteworthy Event

On a related note, Venus Pipes and Tubes are planning for an IPO, which is set to open on 11th May 2022, and conclude on 13th May 2022. The listing of the IPO is scheduled for 24th May 2022, with the allotment of shares in DEMAT projected to occur on 23rd May 2022.

The offer comprises the sale of 50.74 lakh equity shares of the company, aggregating up to Rs 175-225 crores. The proceeds from this issue are intended for financing the project cost towards capacity expansion, technological upgradation, operational cost optimization, and support to the manufacturing facility.

Company Background and Promoters

Venus Pipes and Tubes boasts an operational manufacturing unit strategically located on the Bhuj Bhachau Highway. The company’s promoters include Megharam Sagramji Choudhary, Jayantiram Motiram Choudhary, Dhruv Mahendrakumar Patel, and Arun Axaykumar Kothari.

The substantial transformation of KICL and the impending IPO of Venus Pipes and Tubes indicate a dynamic phase in the corporate landscape, underscoring the importance of strategic leadership and business decisions in charting the course of a corporation.

0
Business
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Royal Enfield's December Sales Miss Mark, Industry Trends Emerge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market: A Tale of Divergent Trends Between FIIs and DIIs

By Rafia Tasleem

Top Australian CEOs Highlight Overlooked Risks in Annual Poll

By Geeta Pillai

NSE Launches Innovative Block Mechanism Trading for Secondary Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Adjusts Taxation on Oil Products, Aiming to Balance Fiscal ...
@Business · 6 mins
Government Adjusts Taxation on Oil Products, Aiming to Balance Fiscal ...
heart comment 0
Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: A Close Look at Nifty and Bank Nifty

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: A Close Look at Nifty and Bank Nifty
Potential Interest Rate Decrease Forecasted; Credit Availability to Remain Tight

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Interest Rate Decrease Forecasted; Credit Availability to Remain Tight
Swift Fans Cautioned About Ticket Scalping Menace

By Geeta Pillai

Swift Fans Cautioned About Ticket Scalping Menace
Dutch Government Revokes ASML’s Export Licenses: Implications for the Semiconductor Industry

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dutch Government Revokes ASML's Export Licenses: Implications for the Semiconductor Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
35 seconds
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
49 seconds
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
1 min
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
3 mins
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
4 mins
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
6 mins
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
6 mins
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
6 mins
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
6 mins
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app