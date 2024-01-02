en English
Business

Korean Re Earns A-Rating in ESG Practices, a Testament to its Sustainable Business Model

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Korean Re Earns A-Rating in ESG Practices, a Testament to its Sustainable Business Model

In a significant nod to its commitment towards sustainable and responsible business practices, Korean Re, a leading reinsurance company, has been awarded an A rating in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) by the esteemed Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability (KCGS). This substantial upgrade from the previous B+ rating signifies a holistic improvement in the company’s ESG performance.

Unfurling the Green Banner

In recent years, Korean Re has embarked on a comprehensive journey towards environmental stewardship. This has been exemplified in its establishment of stringent guidelines aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. With a robust system in place to track energy use and carbon footprint, Korean Re’s commitment to environmental conservation has been unmistakable.

Strengthening Governance and Ethical Practices

Parallel to its environmental initiatives, Korean Re has fortified its governance framework with a specific focus on ESG issues. By adopting policies such as the Phase-out of Coal Financing, the company has underscored its commitment to ethical practices. Korean Re’s governance structure is designed to ensure transparency and effective risk management, factors that are crucial to its sustainable future.

CEO’s Affirmation to ESG Commitment

CEO Jong-Gyu Won has been a key figure in driving Korean Re’s ESG initiatives. Under his leadership, the company has not only recognized but also emphasized that sound ESG practices are pivotal to building a sustainable business model. With a clear understanding that ESG factors are not merely ancillary, but integral to the company’s operations, Korean Re is paving the way for a resilient and sustainable future.

In conclusion, Korean Re’s commitment to high-quality reinsurance services goes hand in hand with its dedication to maintaining high ESG standards. The company’s focus on transparent corporate governance, environmental conservation, and active social responsibility are seen as foundational pillars to its sustainable operations. This A-rating from KCGS is not just an acknowledgment of the company’s efforts, but also a beacon encouraging other businesses to follow suit.

Business Environmental Science
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

