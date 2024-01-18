Kore Potash Pushes Forward with Kola Project Amid Financial Developments

London-based Kore Potash PLC, a company involved in potash projects in the Republic of Congo, has announced that PowerChina International Group Ltd continues to review the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) proposal for the Kola project. As per the recent reports, the agreement on the contract terms and the receipt of a financing proposal for the total construction cost are anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. The commencement of construction contractors’ mobilization for the Kola project is slated for the first half of 2024.

Kore Potash’s Investment and Financial Report

Kore Potash has also made public its investment of USD 1.7 million in exploration during the fourth quarter of 2023. As of December 31, the company reported having USD 1.6 million in cash. Back in the third quarter, the company managed to raise USD 2.5 million by issuing 542.3 million new shares.

No Mining Production or Construction Activities in Q4

Despite these financial moves, Kore Potash confirmed that there were no mining production or construction activities during the fourth quarter. This confirmation underscores the ongoing preparatory steps being taken by Kore Potash to advance its potash projects.

Commitment to Future Exploration

Alongside these significant updates, Kore Potash has also disclosed plans to invest in Q4 2023 exploration, indicating a steadfast commitment to further exploration efforts. This move is likely to position the company securely for future growth, as it continues to explore and develop its potash resources.