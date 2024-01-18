Kontron AG Set to Acquire 60% of KATEK SE Shares, Boosting Renewable Energy and Aerospace Segments

Kontron AG, a prominent IoT technology firm, is set to acquire approximately 60% of KATEK SE shares, a leading European electronics company. The purchase will be executed through Kontron’s subsidiary, Kontron Acquisition GmbH, buying from PRIMEPULSE SE at EUR 15.00 per share, amounting to a total of 8,587,138 shares. Awaiting antitrust approval, the transaction is expected to complete by March 2024.

Boosting Renewable Energy and Aerospace Segment

This strategic acquisition is aimed at significantly enhancing Kontron’s renewable energy solutions and aerospace segment. KATEK, known for its specialization in solar energy and e-mobility, reported an impressive EUR 750 million revenue for 2023 and employs over 3,200 professionals. With this acquisition, Kontron’s software and IoT capabilities will be incorporated into KATEK’s products, targeting a boost in KATEK’s gross margin by around 5% in the medium term.

Creating Synergy through Complementary Product Ranges

Kontron plans to transform Katek’s offerings into the IoT realm, expecting additional synergy from the complementary product ranges and global market presence. A new ‘GreenTec’ division will be established as part of Kontron’s ‘Software + Solutions’ segment. After the acquisition, Kontron Acquisition GmbH will issue a mandatory offer to KATEK’s shareholders and has plans to delist KATEK from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Dr. Johannes Fues from KATEK SE is anticipated to join Kontron’s Executive Board, serving as COO for GreenTec.

Halting of Share Buyback Program

In addition, Kontron has paused its share buyback program II 2023 after acquiring 1,783,841 shares since October 2023. This acquisition concludes Kontron’s M&A strategy initiated in 2022, following four acquisitions in 2023. The company has revised its 2024 outlook, expecting a consolidated revenue of at least EUR 1.9 billion and a net profit of EUR 100 million, reflecting the addition of KATEK’s business.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Kontron operates with approximately 4,700 employees in more than 20 countries. This acquisition marks a significant step towards Kontron’s growth and expansion in the IoT sector.