Konica Minolta Champions Women's Leadership, Celebrates with Inaugural Women2Lead Graduation

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has taken significant strides in championing women's empowerment and leadership, marking International Women's Day 2024 with notable initiatives. Among these, the Women2Lead program stands out for its dedication to advancing women in leadership roles across various industries, culminating in a capstone graduation in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Empowering Through Education and Dialogue

The company's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace was highlighted during a special panel discussion on March 7, aligning with this year's International Women's Day theme of 'Inspiring Inclusion.' Konica Minolta leaders and changemakers shared insights on creating inclusive workplaces and communities, tackling challenges women face in the professional sphere, and supporting each other's growth and success.

Women2Lead: A Flagship Initiative

Launched from April to November 2023, Women2Lead emerged as Konica Minolta's flagship program for empowering female leaders. The comprehensive curriculum equipped 13 selected leaders with essential skills and knowledge, supported by world-class training, mentorship, and immersive experiences. The program's graduation at IMD Business School underscored the participants' personal and professional development, celebrating their readiness to enrich their organizations with intellect, creativity, and empathy.

Continued Efforts for Gender Parity

Alongside Women2Lead, Konica Minolta has established other programs like Step Forward and Step Together, aimed at inspiring professional excellence among women and fostering leadership development. These initiatives reflect the company's broader commitment to accelerating gender parity and creating an environment of equality and respect, as emphasized by Vicky Ringwood, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Konica Minolta.

The celebration of International Women's Day and the success of programs like Women2Lead highlight Konica Minolta's ongoing efforts to inspire change and make inclusion a reality. By investing in the development of women leaders, the company not only fulfills a strategic business imperative but also acts as a catalyst for positive change within the organization and the broader industry.