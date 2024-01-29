Komet Sales and Axerrio Merge to Reshape the Floral Industry

In a strategic move that promises to reshape the floral industry, two leading software providers, Komet Sales and Axerrio, have announced their merger. This alliance unites the services of both companies, which are well-recognized in North and South America and the Netherlands and Europe, respectively. The merger is set to expedite software development, integrate e-commerce platforms, and create an extensive supply network spanning the involved regions. By combining their strengths, the companies aim to accelerate their growth and expand their reach.

A Confluence of Expertise

The merger sees the confluence of Komet Sales' well-regarded software services in the Americas and Axerrio's solutions in Dutch auction and private channels, production management, and retail system integration in the European market. Both companies share a commitment to innovative solutions for the floral industry. Their merger is expected to facilitate seamless operations, revenue growth, and improved margins for their clients.

Enhanced Offerings and Wider Access

The merger is set to unlock new functionalities and connect a broader network of buyers and sellers through the combined e-commerce networks of Komet Sales and Axerrio. The integrated offerings will include UNOSOF, FCS SmartSystem, and Komet Sales' ERP system. These comprehensive solutions will provide robust support to suppliers and customers in the flower supply chain, enhancing marketing, operational efficiency, and sales velocity.

Seamless Transition and Future Vision

The Axerrio team will retain its leadership role, driving the company's growth strategy post-merger. Existing customers of both companies are assured of a smooth transition and continued support, with plans in place for enhancing product classifications and systems for American and European customers. The vision for the combined entity is to offer a range of innovative and comprehensive products and services that support the daily operations and growth of their customers in the floral sector. This merger, thus, signals an exciting era of transformation and growth in the floral industry.