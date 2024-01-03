Komatsu Unveils New All-Electric Excavator: The PC138E-11

Komatsu, the renowned manufacturer of construction equipment, has revealed plans for its latest innovation, the all-electric PC138E-11 excavator. This 13-ton class machine, powered by a 225-kWh lithium-ion battery, is designed to cater to both domestic and European markets in the imminent future. This release is a significant stride in Komatsu’s strategy to create a burgeoning market for electrified construction equipment, aligning with their ambitious objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The PC138E-11: A New Era in Construction Equipment

The PC138E-11 excavator breaks new ground in terms of design and functionality. The compact design aims to improve operator comfort with reduced noise and lower vibrations, effectively mitigating the need for engine-related maintenance. Furthermore, it boasts a 0.50 cubic meters bucket capacity and is designed with a smaller rear-end swing radius, facilitating navigation in tight spaces, a common challenge in urban constructions.

Technological Enhancements

At the upcoming Intermat 2024, a renowned trade fair for the construction industry, Komatsu Europe is set to showcase the PC138E-11 equipped with a Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance kit. This addition further enhances the excavator’s technological capabilities, offering precision and efficiency in construction tasks.

Public Demand for Electric-Powered Equipment

Denis McGrath from McHale Plant Sales, Komatsu’s distributor in Ireland, highlighted the increasing public demand for electric-powered construction equipment. He commends Komatsu for their innovative approach in developing battery-powered machines, signaling a significant shift towards sustainability in the construction industry.