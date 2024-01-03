en English
Komatsu Unveils New All-Electric Excavator: The PC138E-11

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Komatsu, the renowned manufacturer of construction equipment, has revealed plans for its latest innovation, the all-electric PC138E-11 excavator. This 13-ton class machine, powered by a 225-kWh lithium-ion battery, is designed to cater to both domestic and European markets in the imminent future. This release is a significant stride in Komatsu’s strategy to create a burgeoning market for electrified construction equipment, aligning with their ambitious objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The PC138E-11: A New Era in Construction Equipment

The PC138E-11 excavator breaks new ground in terms of design and functionality. The compact design aims to improve operator comfort with reduced noise and lower vibrations, effectively mitigating the need for engine-related maintenance. Furthermore, it boasts a 0.50 cubic meters bucket capacity and is designed with a smaller rear-end swing radius, facilitating navigation in tight spaces, a common challenge in urban constructions.

Technological Enhancements

At the upcoming Intermat 2024, a renowned trade fair for the construction industry, Komatsu Europe is set to showcase the PC138E-11 equipped with a Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance kit. This addition further enhances the excavator’s technological capabilities, offering precision and efficiency in construction tasks.

Public Demand for Electric-Powered Equipment

Denis McGrath from McHale Plant Sales, Komatsu’s distributor in Ireland, highlighted the increasing public demand for electric-powered construction equipment. He commends Komatsu for their innovative approach in developing battery-powered machines, signaling a significant shift towards sustainability in the construction industry.

Business Europe
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

