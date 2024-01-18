Klaveness Combination Carriers Reports Increased Q4 2023 TCE Earnings, Avoids Red Sea Amid Tensions

In an impressive financial performance, Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has released its preliminary Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) earnings for Q4 2023. The Combination Bulk Carriers (CABU) and the CLEANBU fleet reported earnings of $/day 36,110 and $/day 37,537 respectively. Marking a significant increase from the previous quarter, the fleet average TCE earnings for Q4 surged to $/day 36,823, surpassing Q3 earnings by $/day 4,600 and overshooting the guidance range mid-point by $/day 3,050.

TCE Earnings: A Closer Look

Notably, the CABU fleet saw a slight dip of around $/day 1,000 from its record high earnings in Q3. The decline is attributed to the high freight rates on fixed-rate caustic soda contracts and stronger dry bulk earnings but slightly marred by lower operational efficiency. Despite the decrease, the earnings for CABU remained robust at around $/day 1,100 above the guidance range mid-point, primarily credited to longer durations on caustic soda voyages.

In contrast, the CLEANBU fleet's TCE earnings exhibited a remarkable rise of approximately $/day 9,600 from Q3 to Q4. This increase can be attributed to a stronger product tanker market and a supportive dry bulk market. These earnings surpassed expectations, with a surplus of about $/day 4,550 over the guidance range mid-point. The robust US Gulf tanker market, where KCC had several vessels positioned, was a significant contributor to this surge.

Impact of Red Sea Tensions on KCC Operations

As a response to escalating tensions in the Red Sea area, KCC has strategically decided to refrain from trading its vessels through the region until the situation stabilizes. The decision is not anticipated to significantly impact KCC's business activities or financial performance as the CABUs do not operate in the area, and the CLEANBUs only sporadically transit through the Red Sea.