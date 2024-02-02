KJTS Group Secures RM16.77 Million Contract with Centara: A Major Expansion in Thailand

Malaysia-based KJTS Group Bhd, through its subsidiary KJTN Engineering Co Ltd, has scored a significant business victory by securing a contract with Thailand's Central World Hotel Co. Ltd., associated with the Centara brand. This contract, worth RM16.77 million, marks a considerable expansion of KJTS Group's footprint in Thailand, and heralds the commencement of a potentially long-term partnership with the Central Group.

A 15-year Contract with Centara

The contract involves retrofit works and the provision and maintenance of operating services for the chiller plant and chilled water supply at the Centara Grand Hotel in Bangkok. The duration of this agreement extends over a period of 15 years, beginning in December 2024.

Financing and Fees

The project will require KJTN Engineering to finance the initial retrofit works, with the operation and maintenance services to follow. The agreement entails a fixed monthly fee of 698,147 baht (around RM93,155) and an additional variable fee based on the quantity of chilled water supplied. The total fixed fee over the contract duration is estimated at 125.66 million baht (approximately RM16.76 million).

Retrofit Works Timeline

The retrofit works are scheduled to start on February 1, 2024, and complete by November 30, 2024. Following the completion of the contract in November 2039, the ownership of the chiller plant will be transferred to Centara.

This deal signifies not only a financial boon for KJTS Group but also an opportunity for the company to solidify its standing in foreign markets. This partnership with Centara could act as a springboard for KJTS Group's further expansion in Thailand and beyond.