Kiztopia: Revolutionizing the Indoor Playground Experience

On the global stage of indoor amusement options for children, Kiztopia shines as a rapidly expanding star. Founded by Heidi Tian, the brand of mega indoor playgrounds started as a single outlet, and has since grown to boast 11 outlets across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. The year 2023 marked a significant milestone, with the inauguration of five new playgrounds in Singapore and two additional outlets in Thailand and Hong Kong.

Unleashing a Playground Revolution

Set in comfortable, air-conditioned spaces, Kiztopia playgrounds are a haven of fun and learning for children. Massive slides, ball pits, and bouncy castles dot the landscape, creating an environment where children can practice their motor, social, and emotional skills through play. Parents find a conducive environment to bond and spend quality time with their kids, making Kiztopia a preferred choice for families with young children.

Overcoming Pandemic Challenges

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Kiztopia continued its expansion and innovation efforts. These efforts bore fruit when Kiztopia won the Best Attraction Experience award at the Singapore Tourism Awards in 2021. This recognition further solidified the brand's position in the industry and served as a testament to their commitment to providing an engaging and fun experience for families.

Kiztopia: A Story of Constant Evolution

Adding to its growth story, Kiztopia has introduced temporary offsite pop-ups, such as Jumptopia Playful Wonders at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, and a holiday-themed event, X'mas with a Splash at Vivocity. These events, held during the last year-end school holiday period, exemplify Kiztopia's constant evolution to meet its audience's expectations, thus cementing its popularity and success in the indoor playground industry.