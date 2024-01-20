Kirkwall's Old Library: From a Historic Landmark to a Modern Co-working Hub

In a classic tale of old meets new, Kirkwall's former Carnegie Library, affectionately known as 'the Old Library,' is poised for a transformation. Led by local business advisor Calvin Cooper and his firm CRC, the building is being repurposed into a state-of-the-art co-working space and accommodation, breathing new life into the historic edifice.

Advertisment

Revitalizing the Old Library

Once a beacon of knowledge and literature from 1909 to 2003, the Old Library had morphed into a chameleon of sorts, donning various hats post-2003, the most recent being the home of Grooves Records until 2021. Now, standing at the cusp of yet another metamorphosis, the building is set to house Cooper's business, offer rentable offices, meeting spaces, and a co-working area for temporary desk rentals.

The facility will also extend lodging options for visiting businesses, a strategic move to leverage Orkney's budding remote working opportunities.

Advertisment

Remote Work: A Game Changer for Orkney

Cooper, a staunch advocate of the economic potential of remote work, underscores how his own business has thrived with clients and team members based outside Orkney. As such, his vision for the Old Library aims to capitalize on this trend, transforming Kirkwall into a hotspot for remote workers and businesses.

Blending Tradition with Modernity

Advertisment

While the initiative is firmly rooted in the future, it pays homage to the past. The project entails sensitive renovations to maintain the building's traditional features, while incorporating upgrades to meet modern office standards. This delicate balance of preserving the old while embracing the new is reflective of Kirkwall's unique charm.

A Boost for Kirkwall

The rejuvenation of the Old Library is not an isolated incident. It is part of a broader trend of entrepreneurial developments sweeping across Kirkwall, injecting vitality into the town and setting it apart from other small towns in Scotland. Local councilor Leslie Manson, who shares a deep-seated connection with the building, lauds the library's iconic status in the community and welcomes its transformation.

As the Old Library prepares to welcome its new patrons in spring, it stands as a testament to Kirkwall's evolving ethos – one that marries heritage with innovation, fostering growth while respecting its roots.