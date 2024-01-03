en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kim Kardashian Bids Farewell to Her Mobile Game

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Kim Kardashian Bids Farewell to Her Mobile Game

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and entrepreneur, has announced the closure of her mobile game, ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.’ Launched in 2014, in collaboration with Glu Mobile, the game offered players a chance to experience the life of a celebrity. It has now been removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. An advisory for current users states that no further in-app purchases can be made. However, those who have already downloaded the game can continue to use its features until it ceases operations on April 8.

A Successful Ten-Year Run

The game, which allowed users to ascend to A-list stardom by gaining fans through activities like acting, modeling, and dating, had a successful run. Its in-game currency, K-stars, contributed to its popularity, and it made a whopping $1.6 million just five days after its release. The game’s success can also be attributed to the community that was built around it. Kardashian, known for her role in her family’s Hulu series and for owning her shapewear line, Skims, as well as her skincare brand, Skkn, expressed her gratitude to those who have supported the game over the past decade.

Focus Shifts to Other Passions

Kim Kardashian stated that it was time for her to channel her energy into other passions. She extended her thanks to the Glu team and other contributors for their work on the game’s success. As a countdown timer leading to the game’s shutdown goes live, it marks the end of an era for ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.’ However, it also signifies the beginning of Kim Kardashian’s journey toward exploring new avenues and focusing on other business ventures.

0
Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Ellomay Capital Ltd., a revered player in the renewable energy sector, has announced its decision to sell its holdings in the Talmei Yosef Facility. The Israeli firm, listed on both the NYSE American and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under ‘ELLO’, has inked a deal with Greenlight Fund Limited Partnership and Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
2 mins ago
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
System Upgrade Fiasco: Bahamian Businesses Struggle with Account Access and License Renewal
2 mins ago
System Upgrade Fiasco: Bahamian Businesses Struggle with Account Access and License Renewal
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
41 seconds ago
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
48 seconds ago
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
2 mins ago
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
Latest Headlines
World News
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
18 seconds
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
24 seconds
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
30 seconds
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
45 seconds
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
53 seconds
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
1 min
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
1 min
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
2 mins
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
32 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app