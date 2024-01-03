Kim Kardashian Bids Farewell to Her Mobile Game

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and entrepreneur, has announced the closure of her mobile game, ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.’ Launched in 2014, in collaboration with Glu Mobile, the game offered players a chance to experience the life of a celebrity. It has now been removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. An advisory for current users states that no further in-app purchases can be made. However, those who have already downloaded the game can continue to use its features until it ceases operations on April 8.

A Successful Ten-Year Run

The game, which allowed users to ascend to A-list stardom by gaining fans through activities like acting, modeling, and dating, had a successful run. Its in-game currency, K-stars, contributed to its popularity, and it made a whopping $1.6 million just five days after its release. The game’s success can also be attributed to the community that was built around it. Kardashian, known for her role in her family’s Hulu series and for owning her shapewear line, Skims, as well as her skincare brand, Skkn, expressed her gratitude to those who have supported the game over the past decade.

Focus Shifts to Other Passions

Kim Kardashian stated that it was time for her to channel her energy into other passions. She extended her thanks to the Glu team and other contributors for their work on the game’s success. As a countdown timer leading to the game’s shutdown goes live, it marks the end of an era for ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.’ However, it also signifies the beginning of Kim Kardashian’s journey toward exploring new avenues and focusing on other business ventures.