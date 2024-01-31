Killer Whales: The New Pitching Platform for Web3 Startups

Web3 startups now have a new platform to pitch their ideas, and it's called Killer Whales. Helmed by award-winning director Paul Caslin, known for a Grammy-nominated live film with Rihanna, Killer Whales gives blockchain and crypto startups the opportunity to present their projects to a panel of judges, aptly referred to as Whales. Unlike its mainstream counterpart, Shark Tank, Killer Whales doesn't offer direct investments, but successful pitches can earn mentorship and validation from these industry giants.

Captivating a Broad Audience

Killer Whales is designed to resonate with a diverse demographic, from those deeply entrenched in the world of cryptocurrency to individuals who are hearing about this industry for the first time. The show is co-produced by CoinMarketCap, a leading reference for cryptocurrency market data, offering participants the chance to not only gain significant exposure but also win promotional support.

A Focus on Web3 Themes

Each episode of Killer Whales revolves around a specific theme related to the Web3 environment. This thematic approach not only keeps the content fresh but also allows viewers to delve into different aspects of the ever-evolving blockchain and crypto world. The projects pitched on the show are meticulously screened for security, legal compliance, and community feedback, ensuring a high standard of content.

Going Global

The show's international panel of judges reflects the global nature of the crypto industry. This diversity extends to the projects represented on the show, adding a rich tapestry of perspectives and ideas. The first season of Killer Whales will comprise five episodes, premiering on HELLO TV from February 8th and later available on mainstream streaming platforms from March 11th.