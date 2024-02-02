Kilkenny's Vegan Landmark, The Cutting Vedge, Announces Closure

In a heartfelt announcement on social media, Kilkenny's cherished vegan cafe, The Cutting Vedge, shared its imminent closure due to insurmountable business challenges. This unique establishment, known for its diverse vegan culinary offerings, was the sole vegan food outlet in urban Kilkenny and its adjacent counties, having catered to the area's vegan and vegetarian community for over six years.

The Impact of a Closure

The news sparked a wave of disappointment among loyal customers, with many expressing their heartbreak over the loss of a cafe that was much more than just a food outlet. The Cutting Vedge was a cornerstone for the local community, one that fostered friendships, promoted healthy and ethical eating, and significantly contributed to the vegan food scene in Ireland.

A Broader Trend Across the Country

However, the closure of The Cutting Vedge is not an isolated incident. It comes amid a troubling trend of cafes and businesses shutting down across Ireland. Another family-run cafe and bakery, Munch, located in Dublin, also recently made public their impending closure. This growing number of shutdowns has sparked concerns over the viability and sustainability of small food establishments in the face of stiff competition and high operating costs.

The Cutting Vedge: A Farewell

Despite positive reviews and a dedicated customer base, The Cutting Vedge struggled to remain profitable in the face of high overheads and a downturn in foot traffic. This beloved vegan haven will shut its doors for the last time on February 3, leaving behind a legacy of conscious eating and community spirit. As the cafe closes its chapter in Kilkenny, it leaves behind a hopeful message of resilience and an anticipation for future endeavors in the vegan food scene.