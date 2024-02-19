Kia Unveils Upgraded Seltos in Philippines: A Blend of Luxury and Technology

In a move that underscores its commitment to innovation and luxury, Kia, under the stewardship of Ayala Corp., recently unveiled the facelifted Seltos in a day-long driving spectacle to Lipa, Batangas. The event, graced by AC Motors President and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, not only showcased the vehicle's enhanced features but also highlighted its pivotal role in Kia's lineup. With the launch set in December 2023, the new Kia Seltos emerges as a beacon of premiumness, equipped with a suite of upgrades aimed at redefining the driving experience.

Revolutionary Design and Features

At the heart of the facelift are features designed to elevate the Seltos above its contemporaries. A more dominant grille, revamped bumpers, and upgraded headlights and turn signals introduce a bold frontage, while LED lighting adorns the top-of-the-line SX variant, illuminating the road ahead with clarity and style. The vehicle's interior doesn't skimp on luxury either, offering a spacious cabin that comfortably accommodates adults, paired with cutting-edge technology including Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. For those opting for the SX model, the experience is further enriched with advanced safety and comfort features, ensuring a ride that's as secure as it is plush.

Powertrain and Performance

Performance-wise, the new Seltos doesn't disappoint. It offers two powertrain options: a 1.5-liter engine for the LX and EX trims, providing a balance of power and efficiency, and a more robust 1.4-liter turbocharged engine for the SX variant, designed for those seeking an extra punch. This versatility ensures that the Seltos can cater to a wide range of driving preferences, from the urban commuter to the weekend adventurer.

Pricing and Availability

With its launch in December 2023, the Seltos is now available in the Philippines in a muted color scheme that speaks to its sophisticated design philosophy. The pricing is set at P1.098 million for the LX trim, P1.288 million for the EX, and P1.699 million for the SX variant. Each purchase is backed by a 5-year warranty and 24/7 roadside assistance, offering peace of mind alongside luxury and performance. This strategic pricing positions the Seltos as a competitive option in the compact SUV market, providing value that's hard to overlook.

The unveiling of the Kia Seltos facelift marks a significant milestone for Kia Philippines. By introducing a vehicle that melds luxury, technology, and performance, Kia sets a new standard for what drivers can expect from the compact SUV segment. Amidst the scenic routes of Lipa, Batangas, the new Seltos not only demonstrated its prowess but also its potential to become a beloved choice for Filipino drivers, embodying Kia's vision of a future where every journey is an experience in itself.