Kia Recalls a Small Number of EVs Due to Potential Driveshaft Defect

Kia Motors, the South Korean automaker, is issuing a recall of a small number of its electric vehicles (EVs) due to a potential defect in the driveshafts. The recall involves certain 2023-2024 Kia Niro EV and 2023 Kia EV6 models. The issue at hand stems from an improper heat treatment of the driveshafts, which could potentially cause them to break under load, leading to a sudden loss of drive power.

Potential Risk and Proactive Measures

The recall affects a total of 1,243 vehicles in the U.S. However, it's estimated that only about 1% of these, approximately 12 vehicles, are suspected to have the defect. Despite the low number, Kia is taking a proactive approach to safety and plans to replace the driveshafts in all affected vehicles. The models in question were manufactured between June 27 and July 13, 2023, for the Niro EV, and between January 26 and April 8, 2023, for the EV6.

Identification and Response to the Defect

The defect was identified last month following several incidents of breakage associated with the EV6. It's important to note, however, that there have been no reports of crashes, injuries, or fatalities linked to the defect. In response to the issue, Kia has already alerted dealers and plans to notify owners by March 29, 2024. Owners can also contact Kia customer service for further information. The recall is not limited to the U.S. market, but will also extend to other markets where these vehicles are sold.

Kia's Commitment to Safety

Despite the inconvenience caused, this recall underscores Kia's commitment to vehicle safety and customer service. By replacing the driveshafts in all affected vehicles, irrespective of the low number of suspected defects, Kia is demonstrating its dedication to the well-being of its customers and the integrity of its products.