Kia Recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs Over Rollaway Risk, Offers Free Repairs

Kia has initiated a recall for more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs spanning the 2020 to 2024 model years due to a defect that could potentially cause these vehicles to roll away while parked. This recall, affecting models manufactured between January 9, 2019, and October 19, 2023, has been prompted by improper assembly, leading to concerns over unintended vehicle movement and increased crash risks. Kia has committed to updating the electronic parking brake software and replacing any damaged intermediate shafts at no cost to the owners, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

Advertisment

Background and Discovery

The defect was discovered through the company's internal monitoring processes, which found that the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft might not be fully engaged, leading to possible unintended movement of the vehicle when parked. This condition, brought to light in recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, has prompted Kia America to take swift action to ensure the safety of its customers and the public. Despite the potentially alarming nature of the defect, there have been no reported injuries or crashes associated with this issue to date.

Owner Notification and Repair Process

Advertisment

Kia has outlined a clear plan to address the recall, including updating the electronic parking brake software and replacing any damaged intermediate shafts free of charge. Owners of the affected Telluride models will start receiving notification letters by May 15, with Kia also offering reimbursements for those who have already incurred repair expenses due to the defect. In the interim, Kia advises owners of the impacted vehicles to manually engage the emergency brake before exiting the vehicle to prevent any potential rollaway incidents.

Implications and Next Steps

This recall serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges inherent in modern vehicle manufacturing and the importance of rigorous quality control measures. For Kia, managing this recall efficiently and effectively is crucial to maintaining customer trust and upholding the brand's reputation for safety and reliability. Owners of affected Telluride SUVs are encouraged to contact their local dealerships or visit Kia's recall lookup platform for more information and to schedule their free repair.