Khalifa Fund & Al Mushrif Coop: A Strategic Partnership for Entrepreneurial Empowerment

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Al Mushrif Cooperative Society (Al Mushrif Coop) have unveiled a strategic partnership engineered to bolster entrepreneurs and business owners in the region. This collaboration, a concerted effort to catalyze economic growth, brings a host of benefits to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Empowering Entrepreneurs

Through this alliance, entrepreneurs stand to gain significant advantages. This includes discounts ranging from 25-50% on registration fees, listings, and retail space. Furthermore, businesses can avail 20-40% off on kiosks and 15-20% on shop rentals. Beyond these monetary incentives, the partnership facilitates improved cash flow management by enabling businesses to receive their payments 30 days in advance.

A Commitment to Success

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Khalifa Fund, underscored the fundamental ethos of the partnership. “Our collaboration is rooted in the commitment to entrepreneurial success,” said Al Mazrouei. “We aim to empower businesses by reducing overhead costs and fostering growth opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs.”

Supporting the National Economy

Khalaf Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Al Mushrif Coop, underlined the role of cooperatives in the economic and social fabric of the Emirati community. He emphasized their vital function in buttressing the national economy. The partnership between Khalifa Fund and Al Mushrif Coop serves as an exemplar of this role, marking a significant step towards entrepreneurial empowerment and economic growth.