en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

KH Marque Pte Ltd Wins Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Used Cooking Oil Business

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
KH Marque Pte Ltd Wins Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Used Cooking Oil Business

In a major development that marks a new chapter in the global used cooking oil business, KH Marque Pte Ltd has been awarded the 2023 Global Recognition Award. A beacon of innovation and dedication in the industry, KH Marque has been recognized for its significant strides in business growth and strategic successes throughout the year.

Customer-Driven Innovation and Excellence

The company’s CEO, Zeng Shu Fei, attributes the company’s remarkable achievements to two key factors – customer-driven innovation and agile business methodologies. The focus on these areas has enabled KH Marque not only to emerge as a leader in its field but also to set new standards of excellence in a highly competitive market.

A Testament to Continuous Pursuit of Excellence

The Global Recognition Award serves as a testament to KH Marque’s relentless pursuit of excellence. It signifies a pivotal chapter for the company, further solidifying its standing as a vanguard in the used cooking oil industry. This recognition is not just an endorsement of the company’s high standards but also a reflection of its role as an inspiration within the industry.

Setting the Stage for Future Growth

With this prestigious recognition, KH Marque is set to continue its trajectory of innovation and expansion. It is poised to explore new territories and fortify its standing in the industry. The award, designed to celebrate businesses and individuals who have made significant achievements in the business realm, serves as a catalyst for the company’s future endeavors.

0
Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
Peter Pantry: A Toast to Toronto's Cherished Wine Spot
In the heart of Queen West, Toronto, the lights of the beloved establishment, Peter Pantry, have dimmed, marking the end of an era. Known for its inviting blend of a bar, cafe, and retail store, Peter Pantry announced its closure effective January 1. The news, a bittersweet adieu, reached the patrons via an Instagram post
Peter Pantry: A Toast to Toronto's Cherished Wine Spot
Dulsco Group Brings Eco-Friendly Dry Washing to UAE Aviation with Assured Aviation Services Partnership
8 mins ago
Dulsco Group Brings Eco-Friendly Dry Washing to UAE Aviation with Assured Aviation Services Partnership
Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise
8 mins ago
Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip
4 mins ago
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip
Sussex Police Oppose New Off-License Application Amid Crime Concerns
4 mins ago
Sussex Police Oppose New Off-License Application Amid Crime Concerns
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Releases Revenue Projections for 2023 and 2024
8 mins ago
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Releases Revenue Projections for 2023 and 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
28 seconds
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
29 seconds
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
56 seconds
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
57 seconds
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
NFL Wild-Card Showdowns: Stafford's Homecoming and Historic Lake Erie Team Success
1 min
NFL Wild-Card Showdowns: Stafford's Homecoming and Historic Lake Erie Team Success
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022
1 min
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022
'Viva La Bears': An Epic Journey of Unity and Triumph in the World of Baseball
2 mins
'Viva La Bears': An Epic Journey of Unity and Triumph in the World of Baseball
Surviving Bladder Cancer: Tommy's Triumph Through the TUXEDO Clinical Trial
2 mins
Surviving Bladder Cancer: Tommy's Triumph Through the TUXEDO Clinical Trial
Israel's Hostage Crisis: Families Plunge Deeper into Despair Amid Shifting World Attention
2 mins
Israel's Hostage Crisis: Families Plunge Deeper into Despair Amid Shifting World Attention
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
9 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app