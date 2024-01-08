KH Marque Pte Ltd Wins Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Used Cooking Oil Business

In a major development that marks a new chapter in the global used cooking oil business, KH Marque Pte Ltd has been awarded the 2023 Global Recognition Award. A beacon of innovation and dedication in the industry, KH Marque has been recognized for its significant strides in business growth and strategic successes throughout the year.

Customer-Driven Innovation and Excellence

The company’s CEO, Zeng Shu Fei, attributes the company’s remarkable achievements to two key factors – customer-driven innovation and agile business methodologies. The focus on these areas has enabled KH Marque not only to emerge as a leader in its field but also to set new standards of excellence in a highly competitive market.

A Testament to Continuous Pursuit of Excellence

The Global Recognition Award serves as a testament to KH Marque’s relentless pursuit of excellence. It signifies a pivotal chapter for the company, further solidifying its standing as a vanguard in the used cooking oil industry. This recognition is not just an endorsement of the company’s high standards but also a reflection of its role as an inspiration within the industry.

Setting the Stage for Future Growth

With this prestigious recognition, KH Marque is set to continue its trajectory of innovation and expansion. It is poised to explore new territories and fortify its standing in the industry. The award, designed to celebrate businesses and individuals who have made significant achievements in the business realm, serves as a catalyst for the company’s future endeavors.