Kevin Hart's Empire: From Stand-Up Comedy to $650M Business Mogul

Kevin Hart, a name synonymous with humor and business acumen, has built an entertainment empire valued at $650 million, showcasing an unprecedented level of entrepreneurism in the comedy world. Hart's ventures span across a venture-capital firm, a tequila brand, a plant-based restaurant chain, self-help books, superfood supplements at Walmart, and high-profile partnerships with companies like JPMorgan Chase and DraftKings. This multifaceted career, rooted in stand-up comedy, has now earned him the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, marking him as the 25th recipient and one of the youngest at 44.