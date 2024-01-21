Kettering Health's New CEO Michael Gentry Prioritizes Communication Amidst Internal Challenges

In a recent address at a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast, Michael Gentry, the newly appointed CEO of Kettering Health, underscored the importance of communication within organizations. Gentry emphasized the necessity of sincere and considerate dialogue, and the significance of understanding the lens through which employees interpret messages, particularly when it comes to constructive criticism.

Communication: A Pillar of Organizational Success

According to Gentry, one of the most challenging aspects of communication in a professional setting is accepting criticism and discerning the intention behind it. He explains it as a duality: the intent could be to prove one wrong or to assist them in improving. Gentry's words resonated with the local business community, where he accentuated the importance of collaboration and improvement over blame in challenging times.

Kettering Health: Navigating Internal Challenges

Steering the helm of Kettering Health, Gentry faces a unique set of internal challenges. Recently, the health system grappled with allegations of financial impropriety, which prompted an internal investigation. Although the individuals involved remain undisclosed, Kettering Health has sought repayment. Drawing an analogy between managing an organization and leading a football team, Gentry pinpointed the objective of providing consistent and reliable experiences. He assured that Kettering Health's future focus would be on patient needs and healthcare costs.

Leadership Reshuffle at Kettering Health

Leadership changes at Kettering Health include Brenda Kuhn assuming the role of interim president of Kettering Health Dayton, and the departure of Michael Mewhirter, the chief administrative officer. Kettering Health, a significant player in Western Ohio's healthcare sector, operates 15 medical centers, over 120 outpatient locations, and boasts more than 700 board-certified providers in the Kettering Physician Network. With approximately 14,400 employees, it stands as the region's second largest employer, neck and neck with Honda and ahead of Premier Health.