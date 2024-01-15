Kesko Group Reports 6.4% Decline in Sales for December 2023

In a recent development, Kesko Group, a prominent Finnish retailing conglomerate, disclosed a downturn in its sales for December 2023. The total sales for the month amounted to 905.9 million euros, marking a 6.4% decrease as compared to the same period the previous year. The company attributed this significant decline to a reduction in the number of delivery days, which particularly impacted its wholesale segment.

Segment-wise Sales Performance

The grocery trade segment witnessed a dip in sales by 1.4%. This was due to a slight decrease in sales to K Group grocery stores and a drop in non-food sales at K-Citymarket. However, Kespro, another division of the Kesko Group, experienced a marginal uptick in its sales. The building and technical trade division, on the other hand, underwent a more substantial decrease of 15.4%, with noticeable declines in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The decline was steeper in building and home improvement trade when viewed in comparable terms.

Car and Sports Trade Division

The car trade division was not immune to the downturn either. Sales in this division fell by 10.4%, primarily owing to a drop in new car sales. However, used car sales and services witnessed growth despite the overall downward trend. The sports trade, which is now a part of the car trade division, also experienced a decrease in sales.

Acquisitions and Divestments

The sales figures reported by Kesko Group took into account the company’s acquisitions and divestments in 2022 and 2023. These included numerous business transactions across Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

In conclusion, the overall downturn in Kesko Group’s sales for December 2023 was a result of various factors, including a decrease in delivery days and declines in specific segments. Looking forward, the company will need to address these challenges to ensure future growth and stability.