en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kesko Group Reports 6.4% Decline in Sales for December 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Kesko Group Reports 6.4% Decline in Sales for December 2023

In a recent development, Kesko Group, a prominent Finnish retailing conglomerate, disclosed a downturn in its sales for December 2023. The total sales for the month amounted to 905.9 million euros, marking a 6.4% decrease as compared to the same period the previous year. The company attributed this significant decline to a reduction in the number of delivery days, which particularly impacted its wholesale segment.

Segment-wise Sales Performance

The grocery trade segment witnessed a dip in sales by 1.4%. This was due to a slight decrease in sales to K Group grocery stores and a drop in non-food sales at K-Citymarket. However, Kespro, another division of the Kesko Group, experienced a marginal uptick in its sales. The building and technical trade division, on the other hand, underwent a more substantial decrease of 15.4%, with noticeable declines in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The decline was steeper in building and home improvement trade when viewed in comparable terms.

Car and Sports Trade Division

The car trade division was not immune to the downturn either. Sales in this division fell by 10.4%, primarily owing to a drop in new car sales. However, used car sales and services witnessed growth despite the overall downward trend. The sports trade, which is now a part of the car trade division, also experienced a decrease in sales.

Acquisitions and Divestments

The sales figures reported by Kesko Group took into account the company’s acquisitions and divestments in 2022 and 2023. These included numerous business transactions across Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

In conclusion, the overall downturn in Kesko Group’s sales for December 2023 was a result of various factors, including a decrease in delivery days and declines in specific segments. Looking forward, the company will need to address these challenges to ensure future growth and stability.

0
Business Finland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
40 seconds ago
PSLab Unveils New Architectural Lighting Design Studio in Berlin
In the bustling district of Charlottenburg, Berlin, PSLab, a pioneer in architectural lighting design, has unveiled a novel studio that beautifully marries the old with the new. Housed in a heritage building dated back to 1907, the studio offers a unique, hands-on experience of PSLab’s innovative lighting fixtures in a setting reminiscent of a home.
PSLab Unveils New Architectural Lighting Design Studio in Berlin
Minister Muralidharan's UAE Visit: A Testament to Strengthening India-UAE Ties
6 mins ago
Minister Muralidharan's UAE Visit: A Testament to Strengthening India-UAE Ties
Samsung Unveils VXT Platform: A Leap in Digital Display Management
6 mins ago
Samsung Unveils VXT Platform: A Leap in Digital Display Management
UK ETF Market Pauses as Crucial Decision on UCITS Equivalence Looms
1 min ago
UK ETF Market Pauses as Crucial Decision on UCITS Equivalence Looms
SARS Opens Criminal Investigation into Buffalo Buyer Linked to President Ramaphosa
2 mins ago
SARS Opens Criminal Investigation into Buffalo Buyer Linked to President Ramaphosa
Startups in 2024: A Landscape of Quality, Innovation, and Investment Shifts
6 mins ago
Startups in 2024: A Landscape of Quality, Innovation, and Investment Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
29 seconds
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
43 seconds
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
1 min
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
1 min
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
2 mins
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
2 mins
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
2 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
2 mins
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
2 mins
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
24 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app