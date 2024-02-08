Kering's Fragrant Foray: A New Chapter in Luxury Beauty

In a bold move that's set to redefine the landscape of high-end beauty, French luxury group Kering is poised to make its mark in the fragrance market. A strategic expansion that follows the full integration of Creed, an esteemed perfume house acquired by Kering in 2023, this venture into the realm of olfactory opulence is a testament to the group's commitment to growth and innovation.

A Symphony of Scents: The Kering Beauté Blueprint

Slated for a grand reveal in the latter half of 2024, Bottega Veneta will unveil its first fragrance under the watchful eye of Kering Beauté, the group's newly minted beauty division. This olfactory debut will be followed by the introduction of fragrances for Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, as Kering sets its sights on the pinnacle of the beauty pyramid.

Helmed by Raffaella Cornaggia, Kering Beauté will initially focus on cultivating in-house brands, while Gucci's beauty line remains under Coty's management until their license expires in 2028. The group's foray into fragrances is a strategic move, with CEO François-Henri Pinault identifying the beauty sector as a significant opportunity for fashion players.

The Creed Catalyst: Leveraging Expertise and Synergies

With Creed's sales reaching an impressive €250 million in 2023, the perfume house is expected to surpass the €300 million mark in the coming year. Kering plans to harness Creed's expertise and networks to develop and launch fragrances for its brands, with a focus on quality, sourcing, and distribution.

While Kering is not actively seeking additional acquisitions in the beauty sector, the luxury group is keen on nurturing synergies with Creed to fuel growth in the burgeoning beauty market. The global perfume market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, and Kering is determined to secure its share in the top-of-the-range and prestige segments.

Revitalizing Icons: Kering's Commitment to its Houses

Despite reporting a dip in revenues, Kering remains steadfast in its mission to revitalize its organization and enhance the visibility and exclusivity of its houses. With the launch of Kering Beauté and the acquisition of Creed, the luxury group is poised to capture its share of the steadily growing beauty market.

As Kering embarks on this fragrant journey, the company is investing in the development of its houses to continuously fortify their desirability. By focusing on the high-end and prestige segments, Kering is setting the stage for a new era in luxury beauty, where artistry, craftsmanship, and heritage converge to create scents that captivate and inspire.

As the sun sets on the world of traditional luxury, a new dawn breaks for Kering, a fragrant foray that promises to redefine the olfactory landscape and leave an indelible mark on the world of beauty.