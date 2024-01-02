en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kepong’s Fortune Perdana Grapples with Parking Crisis: Business Owners Advocate for Changes

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Kepong’s Fortune Perdana Grapples with Parking Crisis: Business Owners Advocate for Changes

Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, a vibrant commercial hub known as Fortune Perdana, is grappling with a dire parking challenge. The culprits? Residents from nearby condominiums who are monopolizing parking spaces for days or even weeks at a time. This prolonged occupation of parking spaces is sparking outrage among business proprietors and inciting them to take action.

Business Owners Advocate for Paid Parking System

The mounting frustration has prompted Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng to address the issue, citing a deluge of complaints from business owners. The business community is now collectively advocating for the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to implement a paid parking system to mitigate the problem. Notably, this outcry is predominantly from operators in the food service industry who report a drop in customer numbers, especially during weekends and public holidays, due to the parking crisis.

Proposal for One-Way Traffic Flow

In addition to the paid parking system, business owners are proposing a change in traffic flow. Currently, the area operates a two-way traffic system, which they believe is contributing to congestion. Instances of double- and triple-parking have further aggravated the situation, prompting calls for a shift from a two-way to a one-way traffic system. Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng is organizing a town hall meeting to discuss these proposals with all relevant stakeholders, including business operators, condominium residents and management, residents associations, and DBKL.

Support for One-Way Traffic and Paid Parking System

Restaurateurs Ice Lim and Low Kan Sam have voiced their support for the proposed one-way traffic system and the introduction of a paid parking system. They underscored that the current two-way traffic system has led to accidents, while the free parking provision is encouraging long-term parking by condo residents. Echoing their sentiment, customer Siew Kwok Foi also supports the one-way traffic proposal as a means to reduce accidents. As of now, attempts to elicit a response from DBKL on the issue have yet to bear fruit.

0
Business Local News Transportation
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Universal Studios Tops Global Box Office Market Share for 2023

By Rizwan Shah

Pershing Square Holdings Acquires Public Shares to Hold in Treasury

By BNN Correspondents

EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cybersecurity: A Critical New Year’s Resolution for Enterprises

By Salman Akhtar

InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend: Key Details ...
@Business · 43 seconds
InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend: Key Details ...
heart comment 0
MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia

By BNN Correspondents

MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia
Pershing Square Holdings Announces Significant Share Buyback

By BNN Correspondents

Pershing Square Holdings Announces Significant Share Buyback
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick
MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs

By Saboor Bayat

MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
23 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
46 seconds
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
48 seconds
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
57 seconds
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
57 seconds
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
1 min
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
1 min
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
2 mins
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
26 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app