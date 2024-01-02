Kepong’s Fortune Perdana Grapples with Parking Crisis: Business Owners Advocate for Changes

Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, a vibrant commercial hub known as Fortune Perdana, is grappling with a dire parking challenge. The culprits? Residents from nearby condominiums who are monopolizing parking spaces for days or even weeks at a time. This prolonged occupation of parking spaces is sparking outrage among business proprietors and inciting them to take action.

Business Owners Advocate for Paid Parking System

The mounting frustration has prompted Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng to address the issue, citing a deluge of complaints from business owners. The business community is now collectively advocating for the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to implement a paid parking system to mitigate the problem. Notably, this outcry is predominantly from operators in the food service industry who report a drop in customer numbers, especially during weekends and public holidays, due to the parking crisis.

Proposal for One-Way Traffic Flow

In addition to the paid parking system, business owners are proposing a change in traffic flow. Currently, the area operates a two-way traffic system, which they believe is contributing to congestion. Instances of double- and triple-parking have further aggravated the situation, prompting calls for a shift from a two-way to a one-way traffic system. Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng is organizing a town hall meeting to discuss these proposals with all relevant stakeholders, including business operators, condominium residents and management, residents associations, and DBKL.

Support for One-Way Traffic and Paid Parking System

Restaurateurs Ice Lim and Low Kan Sam have voiced their support for the proposed one-way traffic system and the introduction of a paid parking system. They underscored that the current two-way traffic system has led to accidents, while the free parking provision is encouraging long-term parking by condo residents. Echoing their sentiment, customer Siew Kwok Foi also supports the one-way traffic proposal as a means to reduce accidents. As of now, attempts to elicit a response from DBKL on the issue have yet to bear fruit.