Kepler Analytics Unveils New Metric to Boost Retail Insights

In the dynamic world of retail, understanding customer behavior is key to success. Kepler Analytics, a leader in in-store traffic analytics, has introduced an innovative metric, known as Surrounding Active Shoppers (SAS). It’s a part of their Exterior Traffic Toolkit, designed to give retailers a competitive edge.

Unlocking the Potential of Retail Traffic

The SAS metric enables retailers to measure the number of active shoppers within a 150-foot radius of their stores. This data offers insights into their traffic in comparison to surrounding competitors. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the total potential customer base, the number of visitors to their specific store, and how they fare against neighboring competition.

Empowering Retailers with Strategic Insights

This metric is not just a statistical tool, but also a strategic solution designed to enhance store accountability, assist in decision-making, and facilitate investment prioritization. By integrating this metric with existing store traffic KPIs, retailers can now comprehend the holistic shopper journey, helping them to design more effective strategies.

Smart Sensor Technology: The Driving Force

The SAS metric relies on Kepler’s innovative smart sensor technology. It uses the ‘Radio Frequency Density’ output from smartphones to calculate traffic. It ensures the privacy of shoppers as it does not collect any personal identifiable information. This advanced technology allows retailers to gain insights without compromising customer privacy.

The introduction of the SAS metric aims to help retailers tap into the significant segment of shoppers who make unplanned purchases during shopping trips – around 30 percent. It provides retailers with a robust tool to analyze, improve their market share, and enhance store performance, marking a significant milestone in the retail analytics sector.