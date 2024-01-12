en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Kenya’s Tax Procedures Regulations Amended: Relief for Small Businesses and Farmers

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Kenya’s Tax Procedures Regulations Amended: Relief for Small Businesses and Farmers

Recent amendments to the Tax Procedures (Electronic Tax Invoice) Regulations, 2023, have introduced a new era of flexibility for businesses in Kenya. The government has provided an option for businesses to apply for exemption from the mandatory use of the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (ETIMS), given that they propose an alternative automated system for recording, storing, and transmitting transaction data to the tax authorities. This change is a boon for high-traffic businesses like supermarkets and petrol stations, which previously faced challenges in including buyer details on every tax invoice.

Respite for Small Businesses and Farmers

The exemption criteria also encompass businesses with an annual turnover of less than Sh5 million, a decision that is seen as a significant relief for small businesses and farmers. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified nine specific transactions exempted from the electronic tax invoice in the Tax Procedures (Electronic Tax Invoice) Regulations, 2023. The list includes supplies by businesses with a turnover below the defined threshold, emoluments, imports, interests, and others.

Maintaining Revenue through Withholding Tax

Despite this exemption, the government plans to implement a five percent withholding tax on agricultural produce sold to cooperative societies and agro processors as part of the Medium Term Revenue Strategy 2023. The objective is to widen the tax base and ensure that the agricultural sector contributes a fair share of taxes, aligning with its economic contribution.

Exemption List and Future Plans

The initial regulations mandated all businesses to produce an electronic tax invoice for transactions. However, the new exemptions have changed the landscape significantly. Apart from small businesses and farmers, the exemption list also includes emoluments, imports, interest, airline passenger ticketing, investment allowances, fees charged by financial institutions, and services provided by foreigners without a permanent establishment in Kenya. Despite these exemptions, businesses will still be subject to the proposed five percent withholding tax on produce sold to cooperative societies and agro processors.

The National Treasury plans to introduce a withholding tax of five percent on farm produce sold to cooperative societies and agro processors as part of its medium-term plan for raising revenue. Meanwhile, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is developing a new platform specifically designed for small businesses. This is a significant step in the right direction, considering that small businesses with a turnover of less than Sh5 million are now exempt from using eTIMS.

0
Agriculture Business
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
8 mins ago
Tabalong Launches Poultry Vaccination Campaign Against Newcastle Disease
In a preemptive move to protect the poultry industry, the Plantation and Livestock Office of Tabalong, South Kalimantan, has initiated a widespread vaccination campaign against Newcastle Disease. This disease, locally known as tetelo, poses a significant threat to poultry, causing severe symptoms and potentially death among the birds. The campaign targets to inoculate tens of
Tabalong Launches Poultry Vaccination Campaign Against Newcastle Disease
Amlan International to Showcase NeutraPath at the International Production and Processing Expo
21 mins ago
Amlan International to Showcase NeutraPath at the International Production and Processing Expo
Yeast Supplementation in Swine Diets: A Kansas State University Study
27 mins ago
Yeast Supplementation in Swine Diets: A Kansas State University Study
USDA Expands Summer Grocery Benefits for Children Amid Some States' Resistance
11 mins ago
USDA Expands Summer Grocery Benefits for Children Amid Some States' Resistance
California Names Golden Chanterelle Official State Mushroom Amid Mendocino Food Scene Updates
12 mins ago
California Names Golden Chanterelle Official State Mushroom Amid Mendocino Food Scene Updates
The Fight to Preserve Massachusetts' Farmland: Challenges and Solutions
15 mins ago
The Fight to Preserve Massachusetts' Farmland: Challenges and Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
25 seconds
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
27 seconds
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
Dallas City Council to Convene Over $1.1 Billion Bond Program
35 seconds
Dallas City Council to Convene Over $1.1 Billion Bond Program
The End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs From New England Patriots
36 seconds
The End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs From New England Patriots
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
44 seconds
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
59 seconds
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
1 min
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
1 min
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
1 min
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app