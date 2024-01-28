Kenya Revenue Authority Boosts Trade and Revenue with Enhanced Customs Partnerships

On International Customs Day, observed on January 26th each year, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced an ambitious initiative geared towards strengthening partnerships with regional traders and stakeholders.

The move is designed to bolster regional trade and enhance revenue collection, with the KRA aiming to raise Sh1 billion from the Busia and Malaba One Stop Border Posts by the end of June.

Enhancing the Efficiency of Customs Operations

The celebration underscored the evolving role of customs, from merely collecting duties to a more comprehensive role in promoting trade and supporting global supply chains. Dr. Lilian Nyawanda, KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control, emphasized the development of a simplified and harmonized customs management framework. The envisioned framework aims to facilitate the smooth transit of goods and people across borders, reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, and respond effectively to traders' needs while ensuring optimum government revenue mobilization.

Collaboration for Trade Facilitation

Nyawanda highlighted the need for cooperation with global supply chain participants to lower transaction costs and enhance customs clearance and predictability. The KRA's Western Kenya Region Coordinator stated that Busia, which generates Sh. 800 million per month, is a crucial gateway to East Africa. Hence, the collaboration also involves the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to consolidate businesses around the border. Furthermore, KRA is working with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) for the efficient utilization of facilities.

Customs Contribute to Over 30% of KRA's Total Revenue

Customs activities significantly contribute to the country's revenue, accounting for over 30% of KRA's total revenue. Larry Liza, the World Customs Organization regional director for East and Southern Africa, called for increased collaboration to adapt to changes in global trade, including eCommerce and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. The 2024 International Customs Day theme, 'Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose', resonates with KRA's strategy.

The KRA's partnership initiative does not end at the border. It extends to the County Government of Kwale, focusing on facilitating trade between communities living on either side of the border. The initiative is also creating job opportunities for local youth and attracting more investors, making it a win-win for all involved parties.