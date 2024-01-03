Kempinski Hotels Broadens Its Reach in Dubai with Two Iconic Emaar Properties

On the first day of the New Year, Kempinski Hotels has broadened its reach in the vibrant city of Dubai by taking under its wing two renowned Emaar Hospitality Group properties. Address Boulevard and Address Dubai Mall have been rebranded and will henceforth be known as Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai and Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai respectively. The move is a strategic step in consolidating Kempinski’s footprint in the Middle East where it has been a symbol of hospitality excellence for over 26 years.

Revamping Icons of Luxury

Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, an impressive 72-storey establishment nestled in Downtown Dubai, now boasts 198 rooms and suites, alongside a collection of residences. Adding a gastronomical touch to its luxurious offering, the property presents a range of dining options such as The Living Room and The Kitchen. In addition, it houses a sprawling 760 sqm spa, equipped with hammams, salt and steam rooms, and three swimming pools, providing an oasis of relaxation amidst the bustling city.

A stone’s throw away, Kempinski Hotel Central Avenue Dubai offers its guests 245 rooms and suites, each with a private balcony that provides a stunning view of Downtown Dubai and the majestic Burj Khalifa. While this rebranding brings fresh vigor to these properties, Dubai continues to house two other Kempinski establishments – Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah.

Upcoming Kempinski Residences

Adding to Kempinski’s growth trajectory in the region, Kempinski Residences The Creek Dubai, the region’s first standalone Kempinski private residences, is slated to open its doors in 2025. This expansion is a testament to Kempinski’s commitment to delivering unparalleled service and quality, a sentiment echoed by Ren Nijhof, chairman of the Board of Directors for Kempinski.

Confidence in Kempinski’s Expertise

Khalid Anib, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH), expressed full confidence in Kempinski’s expertise. He noted the symbolic excellence of the brand, which has consistently delivered top-notch hospitality services. ADNH, not limiting its strategic moves to Kempinski, has also announced the reflagging of three of its Dubai properties under Marriott’s JW and Autograph Collection brands. The Address Dubai Marina has been rebranded as the JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel has transformed into Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, and Manzil Downtown Dubai Hotel is now known as The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection, effective from January 1, 2024.

The transformation of these treasured properties under the Kempinski and Marriott brands marks a significant shift in Dubai’s hospitality landscape, promising an enhanced experience for its global guests. As these iconic properties don a new identity, they retain their commitment to world-class service and hospitality, upholding the legacy of their previous brands while stepping into a new era of luxury.