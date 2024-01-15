Kemin Industries Unveils New Tagline ‘Compelled by Curiosity’

World-renowned ingredient manufacturer, Kemin Industries, has revealed its innovative new global tagline: ‘Compelled by Curiosity’. This concise phrase is designed to encapsulate the company’s devotion to pioneering solutions, cooperative endeavors, and boundless exploration, driven by a universal sense of curiosity within its diverse workforce. The company, which caters to a multitude of industries across over 120 countries, leans heavily on its scientific and creative roots to devise forward-thinking solutions for tomorrow’s needs.

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Kemin’s products are ubiquitous, tucked away in everyday items from food to fuel. With ‘Compelled by Curiosity’, the company aims to lucidly communicate its vision and ethos to its employees, clients, and local communities. Tracing its roots back to 1961, Kemin initially carved its niche by creating feed flavors and antioxidants for the agricultural industry. Today, it has grown into a billion-dollar business, illustrating a significant trajectory of growth and innovation.

Global Reach with a Diverse Portfolio

The family-owned company boasts a global presence, employing more than 3,000 individuals worldwide. Its reach extends to various sectors including human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceuticals, and crop technologies. This diversity underscores Kemin’s adaptability and its commitment to addressing a wide range of needs across different industries.

‘Compelled by Curiosity’: A Vision for the Future

The new tagline, ‘Compelled by Curiosity’, not only nods to Kemin’s storied past but also points to its ambitions for the future. The company continues to harness the power of science and innovation to tackle global challenges, aiming to enhance the health and safety of people, animals, plants, and the planet. As the world evolves, so too does Kemin, driven by a relentless curiosity to explore unchartered territories and create sustainable solutions for a better future.