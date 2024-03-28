Kemi Omotosho Appointed as MultiChoice Southern Africa Regional Director, Marking Diversity Milestone

MultiChoice Group has taken a significant step towards enhancing diversity within its corporate structure by appointing Nigeria's Kemi Omotosho as the Regional Director for its Southern Africa operations.

Advertisment

This move not only underscores the company's dedication to promoting equal opportunities across all levels but also highlights the dynamic career trajectory of Omotosho within the organization since 2014.

Pioneering Diversity and Inclusion

Omotosho's journey with MultiChoice began in Nigeria, where she initially served as the Head of Retention. Her role was pivotal in strategizing for subscriber growth and optimizing customer value management.

Advertisment

Her promotion to Executive Head of Customer Value Management in 2018, followed by her ascent to Group Executive Head of Customer Value Management, demonstrates MultiChoice's commitment to recognizing talent and fostering diversity. The company has been vocal about its inclusive workplace policies, offering equal opportunities to its staff regardless of gender or nationality.

Strategic Contributions and Leadership

Throughout her tenure, Omotosho has played a crucial role in several key initiatives, including the successful launch of the Step Up Campaign and leading the FIFA 2023 World Cup CVM plans.

Her strategic planning, decision-making, and operational execution have significantly contributed to the group's objectives across Africa. These efforts reflect not only her leadership capabilities but also the potential for growth and innovation within the company's ranks.