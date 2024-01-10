Kefi Gold & Copper Secures $320M for Groundbreaking Gold Project in Ethiopia

The Cyprus-based mining company, Kefi Gold & Copper PLC, has secured a significant $320 million financial package for the groundbreaking Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia. This marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s quest to launch the first industrial-scale mine in the country in nearly 30 years. The project, nestled 28 kilometers east of Ayra-Gulliso in the Oromia region’s West Wollega zone, has garnered the necessary support and approvals from the Ethiopian government and is projected to kick-start operations in the first half of 2024.

Reviving Ethiopia’s Mining Sector

The Tulu Kapi gold project is expected to reinvigorate Ethiopia’s mining sector, potentially creating 1,000 jobs within its inaugural year and significantly boosting the country’s export revenues. The project’s success hinges on the completion of ongoing preparations, including acquiring the final regulatory and government approvals, and is anticipated to draw in over $400 million in foreign investment by 2025.

Community Engagement and Health Initiatives

As part of its preparatory measures, Kefi has been actively engaging with local communities, ensuring their support and participation in the project. The company has also been addressing health issues, notably a recent malaria outbreak in the region. These initiatives underline Kefi’s commitment to the well-being of the local population and the project’s overall success.

The entire $320 million finance package has been designed at the subsidiary level, with syndicate members who are well-versed in the country’s dynamics and are keen on providing support in a coordinated and safe manner. The company has received conditional final credit committee approval from its lead lender, indicating global support for this landmark project in Ethiopia.