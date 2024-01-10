en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kefi Gold & Copper Secures $320M for Groundbreaking Gold Project in Ethiopia

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Kefi Gold & Copper Secures $320M for Groundbreaking Gold Project in Ethiopia

The Cyprus-based mining company, Kefi Gold & Copper PLC, has secured a significant $320 million financial package for the groundbreaking Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia. This marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s quest to launch the first industrial-scale mine in the country in nearly 30 years. The project, nestled 28 kilometers east of Ayra-Gulliso in the Oromia region’s West Wollega zone, has garnered the necessary support and approvals from the Ethiopian government and is projected to kick-start operations in the first half of 2024.

Reviving Ethiopia’s Mining Sector

The Tulu Kapi gold project is expected to reinvigorate Ethiopia’s mining sector, potentially creating 1,000 jobs within its inaugural year and significantly boosting the country’s export revenues. The project’s success hinges on the completion of ongoing preparations, including acquiring the final regulatory and government approvals, and is anticipated to draw in over $400 million in foreign investment by 2025.

Community Engagement and Health Initiatives

As part of its preparatory measures, Kefi has been actively engaging with local communities, ensuring their support and participation in the project. The company has also been addressing health issues, notably a recent malaria outbreak in the region. These initiatives underline Kefi’s commitment to the well-being of the local population and the project’s overall success.

The entire $320 million finance package has been designed at the subsidiary level, with syndicate members who are well-versed in the country’s dynamics and are keen on providing support in a coordinated and safe manner. The company has received conditional final credit committee approval from its lead lender, indicating global support for this landmark project in Ethiopia.

0
Business Ethiopia
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
On January 11, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading player in the global IT services sector, is poised to release its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2024. The market anticipates a promising second half of the fiscal year, fueled by a string of new deals that the company has secured. Paramount among these contracts
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta's Ad Placements
34 mins ago
Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta's Ad Placements
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
37 mins ago
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High
12 mins ago
Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High
Elon Musk's Diversity Hiring Criticism Draws Fire from Civil Rights Groups
21 mins ago
Elon Musk's Diversity Hiring Criticism Draws Fire from Civil Rights Groups
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike
27 mins ago
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
2 mins
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
3 mins
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
4 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
6 mins
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
7 mins
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
7 mins
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
8 mins
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
13 mins
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
16 mins
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app