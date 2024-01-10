Keeper Security Introduces Granular Sharing Enforcements: A Leap Towards Enhanced Security and Compliance

In a progressive move towards bolstering security and compliance, Keeper Security is set to introduce Granular Sharing Enforcements across all its products. The novel feature is designed to provide administrators with advanced control over user permissions for creating and sharing records, thereby reinforcing data protection and minimizing the possibility of unauthorized access and data breaches.

Aligning with Regulatory Mandates

Catering to the escalating need for stringent data protection, the Granular Sharing Enforcements are engineered to comply with numerous data protection regulations. These include the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). The alignment with these regulatory mandates ensures that organizations can effortlessly adhere to security and legal requirements, thereby avoiding penalties and safeguarding their reputation.

Revolutionizing User Permissions

Key features of these enforcements include a myriad of customization options for permissions, activation of most permissions by default for maximum security, and applicability for all sharing needs within Keeper’s product suite. This suite comprises the Enterprise Password Manager, Keeper Secrets Manager, and KeeperPAM. By allowing detailed restrictions at the user level, Keeper Security ensures that employees only access resources crucial to their roles. This approach significantly curtails the risk of unauthorized access and potential data breaches.

Optimizing Security Architecture

Keeper’s products are celebrated for their robust security architecture, which includes zero-knowledge password management and support for federated and passwordless authentication. The products can be seamlessly integrated into various IT environments, enhancing the user experience while preserving security. With the advent of Granular Sharing Enforcements, Keeper Security continues to fortify its commitment to secure and user-friendly experiences, providing organizations with the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of data protection.