KDOL Launches KLIC for Enhanced Labor Market Insights in Kansas

On Tuesday, March 5, the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) announced the launch of the Kansas Labor Information Center (KLIC), a significant enhancement to its Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) division. This development marks a pivotal move towards empowering individuals and organizations with essential data for informed decision-making within Kansas's labor market. Secretary Amber Shultz and KDOL Communications Director Becky Shaffer highlighted the importance of this initiative in providing data-driven insights crucial for navigating today's job market.

Revolutionizing Labor Market Information

The KLIC website is designed as a comprehensive resource for users seeking up-to-date information on various aspects of the labor market in Kansas. From employment statistics and job growth to industry-specific data and career planning resources, the site aims to serve as a one-stop hub for all labor market-related inquiries. The LMIS division's efforts in collecting, analyzing, and publishing economic activities and forecasts are central to understanding the dynamics between labor supply and demand in the Sunflower State.

Features and Functionality

Among the primary features of the KLIC website are detailed occupational employment trends, data on wages paid by industries and occupations, and insights into future demand for specific occupations. This information is crucial for individuals making strategic career choices and for organizations addressing workforce development needs. The KLIC site also emphasizes collaboration between its creators and users to foster economic growth, career advancement, and workforce development in Kansas.

User Engagement and Accessibility

The KLIC website is designed with user engagement and accessibility in mind, making it easier for individuals to navigate the job market and make informed career decisions. For those seeking additional support or information, the LMIS team is readily available via the provided contact details. Additionally, KDOL's recent unveiling of a report on 'high-demand, high-wage' jobs in Kansas further underscores the site's utility in guiding users towards lucrative career paths.

As the Kansas Labor Information Center (KLIC) goes live, it represents a significant step forward in the state's commitment to providing valuable labor market insights. This initiative not only simplifies access to crucial data but also plays a key role in bolstering Kansas's economy through informed workforce development and career planning. With the KLIC website, users have a powerful tool at their disposal to explore opportunities and trends within the Kansas labor market, making strategic decisions that align with their personal and professional goals.