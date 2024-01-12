en English
Business

KCA Deutag and Pruitt Forge Global Alliance to Capitalize on Managed Pressure Drilling Opportunities

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
KCA Deutag and Pruitt Forge Global Alliance to Capitalize on Managed Pressure Drilling Opportunities

In a landmark move, leading global drilling and engineering contractor, KCA Deutag, and renowned MPD equipment manufacturer, Pruitt, have united to forge a strategic alliance. This coalition is purpose-built to explore and capitalize on managed pressure drilling (MPD) opportunities worldwide.

KCA Deutag and Pruitt: A Fusion of Expertise

This collaboration brings together the vast experience of KCA Deutag in drilling, engineering, and technology, with Pruitt’s proficiency in the design, manufacturing, and engineering of MPD equipment. This melding of expertise from two industry giants aims to heighten the range of drilling and well delivery solutions offered to customers, thereby adding value to stakeholders.

Access to Resources and Technology

The partnership offers Pruitt entry into KCA Deutag’s substantial resources, including its rig engineering capabilities and manufacturing bases in Europe and the Middle East. In turn, KCA Deutag stands to gain by integrating Pruitt’s advanced MPD technology into their drilling operations. The assimilation of Pruitt’s innovative technology will enrich KCA Deutag’s service portfolio and technological prowess in the global drilling industry.

Targeting Growth and Value Creation

More than a mere partnership, this alliance is a forward-looking initiative that aims to introduce new work methodologies and target growth opportunities. The ultimate goal is to enhance the brand standing of both entities while creating quantifiable value for all stakeholders involved. The partnership is a testament to the commitment of both KCA Deutag and Pruitt towards continuous innovation and customer-centric value creation in the drilling industry.

Business
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

