Kazakhstan and Romania Forge Ahead on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Collaboration

Kazakhstan and Romania are advancing plans to strengthen their collaboration on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), popularly known as the Middle Corridor. During a recent meeting between Kazakh Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev and the Romanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mdalina Lupu, the two parties discussed the potential for deepening ties in the transport, logistics, and aviation sectors.

A Bridge to Europe

The talks centered around the strategic importance of enhancing transport links with Europe. Deputy Minister Lastayev took the opportunity to share his expectations for the upcoming visit of Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev to Romania. He emphasized Romania’s crucial role in the route’s development and called for active involvement from companies in both countries. Lastayev also proposed the establishment of stable relations among cargo carriers and scheduling the first meeting of the Joint Commission on International Road Transport in Romania during the first half of the year.

Boosting Bilateral Ties

Ambassador Lupu underlined the significance of the Middle Corridor in the diplomatic relationship between Kazakhstan and Romania. The TITR has witnessed a considerable surge in cargo transportation, with a 64% increase to 2.75 million tons in 2023 compared to the previous year. This, she said, was a testament to the route’s growing importance.

Expansion Plans in Motion

Efforts are underway to further expand the route, including the opening of a Kazakh logistics center in Xi’an, China. Plans for the construction of a multimodal terminal in Poti, Georgia, and a trade and logistics hub in the Almaty Region are also in the pipeline. These projects, once realized, will undoubtedly contribute to the route’s capacity and efficiency, further bolstering the strategic alliance between Kazakhstan and Romania.