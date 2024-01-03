Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Unaudited Financial Statement

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN), an eminent non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, has declared its unaudited statement of assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2023. As per the announcement, the company’s net assets stood at a robust $1.8 billion and a net asset value (NAV) per share of $10.44.

Asset Coverage Ratios Under the Investment Company Act of 1940

KYN disclosed its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940, presenting a 652% coverage ratio for senior securities symbolizing indebtedness and a coverage ratio of 452% for total leverage, which encompasses both debt and preferred stock. The company reported 169,126,038 common shares outstanding at the end of the year.

Investment Portfolio Composition

The investment portfolio primarily comprised of Midstream Energy Companies (88%), succeeded by Renewable Infrastructure Companies (5%), Utility Companies (4%), and Other Energy investments (3%). The specific portfolio holdings, subject to change, were not revealed in the statement but can be accessed in the company’s most recent quarterly or annual reports.

Investment Objective and Strategy

KYN’s investment objective is to generate a high after-tax total return, prioritizing cash distributions to its stockholders. This is aimed to be achieved by investing a minimum of 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. The press release clarifies that it does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, and it is not intended as investment advice for any particular investor or investment strategy.

In conclusion, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) maintains a robust financial position, with a total net asset value of $1.8 billion and a comprehensive investment strategy focused on Energy Infrastructure Companies. The company has emphasized that the press release does not represent an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities and should not be considered as investment advice.