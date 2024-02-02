Katie Price Faces Severe Financial Crisis: Iconic Cars Repossessed

UK celebrity, Katie Price, known for her glamour modelling and reality TV stardom, finds herself in a financial crisis. The star, declared bankrupt in 2019, is currently grappling with mounting debts that have led to the repossession of a significant portion of her vehicle collection, including her distinctive Barbie-themed cars.

Repossession of Iconic Cars

Recently, bailiffs reclaimed five vehicles from Price's collection, including the infamous 2001 Suzuki Vitara, customised by Robbie Orlando, and her black Range Rover. The repossession was part of the efforts to settle a £250,000 debt owed to her ex-husband, Alex Reid. Reid is still awaiting the bulk of his damages from a 'revenge porn' incident involving Price.

Unrealised Ambitions and Legal Woes

Despite her financial constraints and multiple driving bans, Price had previously voiced her ambitions to build an all-pink fleet of vehicles. This dream included acquiring a Bentley and collaborating with supercar collector, Lisa Marie Brown, on a unique, pink Ferrari. However, these aspirations seem far from reality, given her current financial predicament.

Foreclosure and Future Prospects

Price's legal troubles extend beyond her car collection too. She is also staring down the barrel of foreclosure on her mansion. Amid these challenges, the model continues to promote her upcoming stage show and her 2024 calendar on her social media platforms, a testament to her undying spirit and determination to overcome her current predicament.