Kathy George Takes the Helm as President of Spherion Staffing

Effective from February 5, 2024, Kathy George has ascended to the helm of Spherion Staffing and Recruiting, taking on the mantle as the company's president. Boasting over two decades of seasoned experience within the organization and the broader staffing and franchise industries, George's profound knowledge of franchise operations and the staffing industry will pilot her leadership.

From Executive Vice President to President

In her prior role as the executive vice president, George fostered strong bonds with Spherion's network of franchise owners, cultivating localized sales and recruitment strategies that propelled the company's expansion. George's adeptness in the franchise community and her perspicacious understanding of job market conditions and economic trends are projected to be indispensable assets for Spherion's strategic decision-making and long-haul success.

Advocating for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

George has been an influential figure in nurturing a culture of inclusivity, steering the company's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Council. Her endeavors aim to drive initiatives that champion equal opportunities within the franchise community, a testament to her commitment to organizational growth and inclusivity. Marc-Etienne Julien, CEO of Randstad North America, expressed his anticipation to collaborate with George to realize mutual organizational and industry goals.

A Leader in the Staffing and Franchise Sectors

Besides her role in Spherion, George actively engages with leading organizations that advocate for innovation and progress in the staffing and franchise sectors. Spherion, under her leadership, is poised to continue standing out as an industry leader, providing temporary, temp-to-hire, direct hire, and managed hiring services to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across over 200 locations.