Kathi Ó Riain Joins DLA Piper, Bolstering the Firm's Real Estate Expertise in Dublin

When you think about the movers and shakers in the real estate sector, names like Kathi Ó Riain seldom make the mainstream headlines. Yet, in the intricate web of commercial real estate, her appointment as a partner at DLA Piper on May 1 is akin to a seismic shift. Leaving her mark at Addleshaw Goddard Ireland as a partner and head of property and construction, Ó Riain now steps into a role that will leverage her extensive 20-year expertise in a bid to solidify DLA Piper's stronghold in the Irish market.

A Career of Influence

Ó Riain's career is a testament to the profound impact that dedicated professionals can have behind the scenes. With a track record that includes advising on logistics, the private rented sector, retail, offices, hotels, student accommodation, healthcare, infrastructure, and energy projects, her expertise is both broad and deep. This extensive experience has not only shaped real estate projects across Ireland but also influenced the sector's evolution. Her known prowess in commercial leasing within the Irish real estate sector is particularly noteworthy, promising to enhance DLA Piper's capabilities in this area significantly.

Strategic Expansion

DLA Piper's anticipation of Ó Riain's arrival is palpable. The firm, which prides itself on a sprawling network of over 600 real estate lawyers globally, views her appointment as a strategic move to bolster its Irish team. Currently, the team comprises 115 members, including eight partners and 17 legal directors. The leadership, including William Naunton, international group head of real estate, and Graham Quinn, partner and head of real estate Ireland, have expressed their enthusiasm for Ó Riain's joining. They highlight the firm's unique position to support clients through all stages of real estate development and investment, thanks to its extensive experience, modern insights, and global presence. DLA Piper looks forward to Ó Riain contributing to its integrated real estate sector platform, enhancing the firm's service offerings in Ireland.

The Broader Implications

Ó Riain's move to DLA Piper is more than just a career shift for one individual; it's indicative of the dynamic nature of the real estate sector in Ireland and globally. As firms like DLA Piper continue to expand and strengthen their teams, they not only enhance their capabilities but also contribute to the sector's overall growth and innovation. Ó Riain's expertise in various real estate projects, her understanding of the market's complexities, and her ability to navigate them, are assets that will undoubtedly contribute to DLA Piper's ongoing success and, by extension, to the clients they serve.

While the real estate sector continues to evolve, the importance of experienced professionals like Kathi Ó Riain cannot be overstated. Their roles in shaping landscapes, both literal and metaphorical, through their expertise, dedication, and insight, continue to drive the industry forward, making it more resilient, innovative, and inclusive.