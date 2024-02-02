Kate Trufitt: A Visionary Leader Spearheading Potatoes New Zealand

With a track record of over two decades in the horticulture industry, Kate Trufitt has assumed the role of chief executive at Potatoes New Zealand. Her tenure thus far has been marked by active engagement with growers and industry partners across the country, leveraging her extensive experience and knowledge to propel the potato sector forward.

Focused Leadership

Under Trufitt's leadership, Potatoes New Zealand has concentrated its efforts on devising and implementing an industry strategy that serves to benefit growers. This strategy is not unilateral but is guided and shaped by the input of the organization's board, ensuring a comprehensive, inclusive approach.

Insightful Initiatives

One of the most significant initiatives underway is the levy order vote, scheduled for April to May 2024. This vote is crucial in securing member support and establishing strategic and business plans geared towards the growth and development of the industry. Trufitt, along with her dedicated team, is striving to rally grower members to actively participate in this vote, thereby contributing to shaping the future of New Zealand's potato industry.

End to End Value Creation

Trufitt's vision for the potato sector is encapsulated in the concept of 'End to End Value Creation'. She leads a robust team of six, working tirelessly to align with the industry’s objectives. The team's collective efforts are aimed at fostering a thriving potato industry, unified under a singular vision.

As Trufitt continues to steer Potatoes New Zealand towards these ambitious goals, the future direction of New Zealand's potato industry appears positively promising.