Kate Thomson Steps in as BP's First Female CFO

In the wake of the leadership reshuffle at British Petroleum (BP) following the abrupt departure of its former CEO, Bernard Looney, there's a new face at the helm of the financial operations. Kate Thomson, a seasoned veteran with nearly two decades of experience within the company, has been officially appointed as the permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This appointment makes her the first woman to hold this position at BP, marking a significant milestone in the company's history.

Leadership Reshuffle at BP

Looney's unexpected exit from BP in September sparked a series of interim appointments. The former CEO's termination was due to a failure in disclosing information about past relationships with employees. Murray Auchincloss, who stepped in as the interim CEO after Looney's departure, has also been confirmed as the permanent CEO. Amidst these changes, Thomson was swiftly moved into the role of interim CFO.

Thomson's Journey in BP

Throughout her illustrious career at BP, Thomson has held various key positions, including leading the finances of BP's oil-and-gas production and operations division. Her deep understanding of the company's financial dynamics and vast experience in managing complex operations are expected to be instrumental in her role as CFO. The appointment of Thomson, who is the first woman to hold the CFO position at BP, also signifies a positive stride towards gender diversity at the company's top echelons.

Thomson's Compensation

As part of her official role as CFO, Thomson will receive an annual salary of 800,000 pounds, equivalent to about 1 million US dollars. This remuneration package reflects the magnitude of her responsibilities and the trust placed in her capabilities.

Thomson's appointment as CFO sets a promising stage for BP's financial future. As the company navigates the post-Looney era, her leadership will play a crucial role in steering the financial operations and shaping the strategic direction of the company.