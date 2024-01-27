Kasper Schmeichel Eyed for a Premier League Return with Nottingham Forest

Former Leicester City custodian Kasper Schmeichel could possibly be making a comeback to his old stomping grounds, the Premier League. Currently, Nottingham Forest, Leicester's East Midlands rivals, is showing interest in signing him on.

Schmeichel, whose stint at Leicester ended in 2022, had moved to Nice, but after a single season in Ligue 1, his contract was terminated. Subsequently, the Danish international signed a 12-month contract with the Belgian side, Anderlecht.

Nottingham Forest's Search for a Keeper

Reports suggest that Nottingham Forest, currently under the stewardship of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, is considering Schmeichel as an option. This interest has been sparked by concerns over the form of their current goalkeeper, Matt Turner. The 37-year-old Schmeichel, having spent 11 years at Leicester, is open to returning to England, and there are initial discussions between representatives.

Financial Challenges for Nottingham Forest

However, Nottingham Forest's plans to sign new players might be hampered by potential sanctions, including a possible points deduction for breaching Premier League spending rules. The club, since its promotion 18 months ago, has signed a large number of players and is now feeling the pinch. It recognizes the need to trim its squad before bringing in additional players. This is evident from its recent actions – the cancellation of Andrey Santos' loan from Chelsea and the sale of Gustavo Scarpa to Flamengo.

Other Options on the Radar

While Schmeichel is a potential option for Nottingham Forest, the club is also keeping an eye on other players. Peter Gulacsi of RB Leipzig is on their radar, signifying the club's intent to strengthen its goalkeeping department. The final decision, however, will depend on how well the club can manage its roster and finances in the coming weeks.