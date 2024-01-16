Kasia Russell Takes Helm as HVS's Head of Business Development for Hotel Management

The consulting firm known for its expertise in hospitality, HVS, has welcomed Kasia Russell as the new head of business development for its hotel management division. Russell comes to the table with a remarkable 20 years of experience in consulting and valuation, a skill set she plans to utilize in expanding the firm's asset management and advisory division.

A Track Record of Success

What sets Russell apart is her proven track record in driving revenue growth and establishing valuable partnerships throughout her career. These accomplishments are expected to bring about significant enhancements to HVS's existing portfolio while opening doors to fresh business opportunities. Her commitment to delivering outstanding service is another aspect of her profile that HVS is eager to benefit from.

Leadership with a Vision

As part of the leadership, Russell's vision is to increase cash flow and return on investment for various property types, thereby raising their value. This strategic approach is anticipated to bring a positive impact on the firm's growth trajectory.

Confidence in the New Leadership

The appointment has been met with optimism by the firm's executives. Rod Clough, President of HVS Americas, praised Russell for her successful history, unwavering commitment to service, and deep understanding of the importance of management teams in enhancing a hotel's marketability and value. Neil Flavin, COO of HVS asset management and advisory and HVS hotel management, echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in Russell's ability to contribute significantly to the company's growth. He cited her extensive experience and solid reputation in the industry as key factors in this regard.