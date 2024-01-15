en English
Africa

Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines

Karpowership, a prominent player in the realm of floating power plants or Powerships, has made a significant move in bolstering its global electricity supply operations. The company recently placed an order for MAN 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines, each boasting a mechanical output of 20.7 MW, intended for installation across multiple Powerships.

A Stepping Stone to Enhanced Global Electricity Supply

These engines, coupled with control systems and other essential electromechanical equipment, form part of a comprehensive plan to enhance Karpowership’s worldwide electricity supply capabilities. The company, which currently operates 36 Powerships with a combined capacity of 6,000 MW, is committed to providing efficient and reliable electricity swiftly to countries across the globe. This association with MAN Energy Solutions reflects a shared dedication to supporting energy transitions with multi-fuel technology.

Modernization and Expansion of Karpowership’s Fleet

This recent deal with MAN also encompasses the modernization of Karpowership’s existing fleet. Specifically, it involves the conversion of four barges, comprising a total of 32 engines, to dual-fuel operation. The collaboration between the two companies traces back to 2009, and with this latest order, Karpowership’s total capacity is set to increase by an additional 1,000 MW.

The Future of Powerships: Reaching Out to Energy-Deficient Regions

The upcoming Powerships, equipped with the enhanced engine output, are slated for deployment in areas of Asia, South and Central America, and Africa. These regions, grappling with urgent energy shortages, stand to benefit from the flexible and immediate energy solutions that the Powerships offer. The order of MAN 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines marks a significant milestone in Karpowership’s pursuit of providing efficient and sustainable energy solutions to the world.

Africa Business Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

