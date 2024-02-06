Karnataka Boosts Startup Participation in Tenders; Mangaluru to Emerge as 'Silicon Beach'

In a bold move to promote startups and technological innovation, the Karnataka government has embarked on a mission to streamline procedures for startup participation in government tenders. This step was announced by Ekroop Caur, the state's IT-BT Secretary, during the third edition of 'Technovanza' organized by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Mangaluru cluster on February 6.

Preferential Procurement Policy

IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge revealed plans for a preferential public procurement policy designed to provide an extra push to the startup ecosystem. The policy would encourage the procurement of innovative products and services, fostering a symbiotic partnership between the government and startups.

Beyond Bengaluru Initiative

As part of the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, a proposal has been put forward to set up an IT Park with plug-and-play facilities at Beverly Hills, Derebail, in Mangaluru. This development is anticipated to position Mangaluru as India's 'Silicon Beach', leveraging its reputation for banking excellence, educational prowess, and a rich pool of engineering and STEM graduates.

Future Prospects of Mangaluru

Sharath Bachegowda, the chairman of KEONICS, disclosed plans for an IT Park and plug-and-play facility spanning a 4-acre area in Derebail. This venture is expected to promote growth in emerging technology clusters while harnessing the potential of regions like Mangaluru for technological innovation and economic expansion. BV Naidu, chairman of KDEM, emphasized the need to cultivate local talent and advance industry-driven initiatives.

With an array of companies investing in tech clusters and more lined up for future investments, there is a growing conviction in Mangaluru's prospects as a burgeoning tech hub. KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta revealed that over 30 companies, including four Global Capability Centers (GCCs), are gearing up to establish operations in Mangaluru, indicating a considerable business and technology influx to the city.