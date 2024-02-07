Kapil Sharma in Legal Wrangle with Car Designer Over Vanity Van

In a high-profile legal tussle, stand-up comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma finds himself embroiled in a dispute with renowned car designer, Dilip Chhabria. The bone of contention: a customised vanity van worth Rs 5.31 crore that Sharma claims he paid for, but never received.

Advertisment

ED Steps In

In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded a statement from Mohammed Hamid, Sharma's authorised representative. This comes as part of a chargesheet filed against Chhabria in a money laundering case. The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has issued summons to Chhabria and six others, requiring them to appear on February 26.

Charges Against Chhabria

Advertisment

The ED's case is based on three FIRs, including a cheating case filed by Sharma. Kapil Sharma's production house, K9 Productions, had entered an agreement with Chhabria's company, Dilip Chhabria Design Private Limited (DCDPL), in March 2017 for the van. However, after a delay in delivery and additional financial demands from Chhabria, Sharma grew suspicious. Upon confronting Chhabria, Sharma received a hostile response, which prompted him to take legal action and file a police complaint. The ED has accused Chhabria and his company of resorting to illegal means to obtain money and has identified Rs 18.13 crore as proceeds of crime linked to this case.

Sharma's Ordeal

Sharma's representative stated that Chhabria resorted to illegal ways of extracting money from Sharma, including arbitrary parking charges and seeking a loan for a sister concern after failing to deliver the customised vanity van. Chhabria is accused of trying to shift the blame onto Sharma for the non-delivery of the customised vehicle, further compounding the controversy.