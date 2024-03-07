Kao Corporation Honored by CDP as Supplier Engagement Leader for Seventh Year

Kao Corporation has once again been recognized for its outstanding efforts in combatting climate change, earning the title of Supplier Engagement leader from the international nonprofit CDP. This marks the seventh consecutive year Kao has been acknowledged for its initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and enhance sustainability across its supply chain. The company's commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, underscores its dedication to promoting a more sustainable and harmonious world.

Strategic Leadership in Climate Action

The Supplier Engagement Rating by CDP assesses companies based on their effectiveness in collaborating with their suppliers to address climate change. Kao's recognition stems from its rigorous efforts to influence its suppliers through governance, setting ambitious targets, managing value chain emissions, and actively engaging suppliers. This approach is part of Kao's broader vision established in the Kirei Lifestyle Plan and the Kao Group Mid-term Plan, which focuses on 'protecting future lives' and embracing 'sustainability as the only path.' Through these initiatives, Kao aims to mitigate risks and seize opportunities related to climate change, water resources, and forest conservation.

Integral to Kao's mission is the integration of its ESG strategy into its core management practices. The company is not just about reducing its environmental footprint; it is also committed to delivering superior products and services that contribute positively to society and the environment. Kao's vision, 'to realize a Kirei world in which all life lives in harmony,' is a testament to its ambition to foster sustainability not just within its operations but throughout its entire supply chain. Innovations like the Space Shampoo Sheet for hair care and becoming a signatory of The Climate Pledge further highlight Kao's dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices.

A Legacy of Environmental Leadership

Kao's recognition by CDP underscores the company's longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. By setting ambitious goals, such as empowering 1 billion people by 2030 to live a more sustainable lifestyle and ensuring all its products contribute positively to the environment, Kao is leading by example in the corporate world. The company's significant annual sales are a testament to its success, not just in terms of profitability but also in its ability to innovate and lead in sustainability.

Kao Corporation's consistent recognition as a Supplier Engagement leader by CDP is a clear indication of its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action. Through its innovative ESG strategies and collaborative efforts with suppliers, Kao is making significant strides toward reducing carbon emissions and promoting a sustainable, harmonious world. As the company continues to integrate its sustainability vision into every aspect of its operations, it sets a benchmark for others in the industry to follow, paving the way for a more sustainable future for all.