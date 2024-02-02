Kansino: A New Paradigm in the Dutch iGaming Industry

Breaking ground in the bustling landscape of the Dutch iGaming industry, Kansino has etched its unique identity by championing responsible gambling, delivering an unparalleled selection of games, and setting new benchmarks in customer service. Eschewing the classic lure of promotions and bonuses, Kansino navigates a different path by focusing on high Return to Player (RTP) percentages and fairness.

Redefining the Game

Within the dynamic realm of online casinos, Kansino stands out with an impressive portfolio of over 2,500 games, offering an average RTP of 95.00%. This approach, prioritizing player return over enticing bonuses, underlines the brand's commitment to fair play and responsible gambling.

Responsible Gambling

Going beyond mere compliance, Kansino proactively integrates measures to curb problematic gambling. The brand's responsible gambling initiatives reference the Centraal Register Uitsluiting Kansspelen (CRUKS) system, enabling players to set game time and loss limits, and provide additional protections for younger audiences. This commitment reflects a deeper understanding of the challenges intrinsic to the industry, and the importance of tackling them head-on.

Revolutionizing Customer Service

On the customer interaction front, Kansino raises the bar with round-the-clock service, accessible via live chat and telephone. The customer support team is not only ready to handle queries or issues, but is also trained to identify potential gambling problems, further strengthening the brand's responsible gambling ethos. To ensure smooth and secure transactions, payments are processed through the widely recognized iDeal system.

Incorporating a live casino experience in collaboration with Stakelogic, Kansino brings authenticity to the fore, complete with real croupiers and Dutch-speaking tables, catering specifically to the Dutch gamblers. This synergy of responsible gaming principles, a rich game library, and robust customer support, sets Kansino on a promising trajectory for continued success in the Dutch online gambling market.